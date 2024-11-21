Open Mic Day: Tells Us About Your Favorite Movies, Music, Books, Etc. of 2024
Share your best picks!
This has been a very serious year, but let’s have some fun today. We all deserve a break.
If you want to support my work, consider taking out a premium subscription—for just $6 per month (even less if you sign up for a year).
What were the creative highlights of 2024? Tell us about your favorite new movies, music, TV shows, essays, books, video games, etc. of the year.
Share your recommendations in the comments.
P.S. Please avoid promoting your own projects today. I’ll have another open mic for that in the near future.
My son wrote this song about our hometown when he was 16, and the music video just posted. Thanks for watching, and please repost if you like it….young musicians need all the help they can get, and I appreciate Ted and the Substack community!❤️
https://youtu.be/y-2LXxbtOe4?si=Tp2Hc50JdcoJOL8h
New? When there's still so much old discover? Maybe it should be a thread "New to me."