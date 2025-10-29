The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Clinton's avatar
Jim Clinton
10h

“Curated advertisements” gets my vote for dystopian phrase of the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Sean Gillis's avatar
Sean Gillis
10hEdited

I think the weak point for the social media companies and the internet folks in general is one Ted's pointed out - people don't need these things. I mean NEED like you need a food, a fridge, transportation, a house, clothes, healthcare. Sure FB is a near-monopoly, but I left FB and my life is better. I just left LinkedIn because it was nearly pointless and hugely annoying. I like but don't need Disney Plus, so I left. (My kids don't know that yet, yikes!). I don't need these things. Most of them I no longer even want.

Best advice I got in a long-time was from my chill and wise brother-in-law: don't buy a smart appliance, ever. Endless software upgrades and compatibility issues. On top of it, this crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture