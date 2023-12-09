I moved to Austin with a little bit of knowledge of Texas music—but it was lopsided.

I knew lots about Texas blues and the songsters of the old days, and a bit about Tex-Mex border music and some other traditional styles. But I was actually more familiar with old cowboy songs than the more recent hits from the local country music scene. And there were other Texas-sized gaps in my regional music lore.

I decided to rectify that. So I started to compile a Texas songwriters playlist.

I focused mostly on songs and songwriters with a marked local flavor. Some of these tunes declare their home state in their title (just look at the first three songs on the list). But even as I expanded and modernized the range of my listening, I still favored roots and traditions, and mostly ignored songs that sounded like they might have come from anywhere.

You won’t find many recent commercial hits on my list. I make no apologies for this. Even if the songwriters hail from Texas, they have a hard time trying climbing the charts nowadays without purging those roots from their music.

Of course, I threw in a few more esoteric and surprising options. Yes, both composers of “Try to Remember” hail from the Lone Star State. (And the song does remind me of “The Streets of Laredo.”) And I also wanted to give full credit to some songwriters who achieved fame after leaving Texas behind, for example Janis Joplin and Mike Nesmith.

But I also had to ignore some obvious candidates:

“Deep in the Heart of Texas” was written by a guy from Iowa who spent most of his music career in Las Vegas.

“The Yellow Rose of Texas” was composed by a minstrel from Tennessee.

“The Streets of Laredo” (mentioned above) was claimed by a songwriter from Colorado (and some elements of the song originated in England).

“Galveston” is an outstanding song, and I’d love to include it—but composer Jimmy Webb was born in Oklahoma, which is considered a hostile foreign country by many of my new neighbors.

Sorry—but they had to go.

But there was no shortage of other options. I could have easily found another fifty or hundred songs, but I wanted this to be manageable, not exhaustive.

The end result is a fun playlist, and a little bit of an education (at least for me).

And it paid off when I went to a holiday party last week hosted by a neighbor down the street from me in Austin. The hosts had hired an old Texas guitarist to provide live entertainment, and I knew many of the songs he sang, and could even sing along myself—but only because I had done this deep dive into the regional music traditions.

You make friends faster here if you know the tunes.

But I’m sure I’ve missed many fine songs by Texas songwriters. If I’ve left out one of your Long Star State favorites, let me know in the comments.

Map of Texas (1876)

Ted’s Texas Songwriters Playlist (56 Tracks)

In alphabetical order

Amarillo Highway

Terry Allen

Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio

Santiago ‘Flaco’ Jiménez Sr. (performed by Flaco Jiménez)

Beautiful Texas Sunshine

Doug Sahm

Black Snake Moan

Blind Lemon Jefferson

Bloody Mary Morning

Willie Nelson

Brand New Day

Ruthie Foster

Bright Lights

Gary Clark Jr.

Butcher Shop Blues

Bernice Edwards

Bye Bye Baby Blues

Little Hat Jones

The Cape

Guy Clark

Cocaine Done Killed My Baby

Mance Lipscomb

Crazy

Willie Nelson

Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground

Blind Willie Johnson

Desperados Waiting for a Train

Guy Clark

Dublin Blues

Guy Clark

Feelin’ Good Again

Robert Earl Keen

Gangster of Love

Johnny “Guitar” Watson

Harder Than the Fall

Ruthie Foster

Hello Walls

Willie Nelson

Hey Shah

Moon Mullican

Honey Won’t You Allow Me One More Chance

Henry “Ragtime” Thomas

I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train

Billie Joe Shaver

I Gotta Go

Robert Earl Keen

If I Needed You

Townes Van Zandt

I’ll Be Here in the Morning

Townes Van Zandt

It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Blind Willie Johnson

It’s Such a Small World

Rodney Crowell

Joanne

Michael Nesmith

L.A. Freeway

Guy Clark

Live Forever

Billie Joe Shaver

Mal Hombre

Lydia Mendoza

Mercedes Benz

Janis Joplin

Mr. Bojangles

Jerry Jeff Walker

Mojo Hand

Lightnin’ Hopkins

Mother Blues

Ray Wylie Hubbard

My Favorite Picture of You

Guy Clark

No Kinda Dancer

Robert Earl Keen

Northeast Texas Woman

Jerry Jeff Walker

Palid Luna

Lydia Mendoza

Poncho and Lefty

Townes Van Zandt

Pride and Joy

Stevie Ray Vaughan

The Road Goes on Forever

Robert Earl Keen

Screw You, We’re from Texas

Jerry Jeff Walker

See That My Grave’s Kept Clean

Blind Lemon Jefferson

She’s About a Mover

Doug Sahm (performed by Sir Douglas Quintet)

Snake Farm

Ray Wylie Hubbard

So Long

Moon Mullican

The Soul of a Man

Blind Willie Johnson

Street Life

Joe Sample

Texas 1947

Guy Clark

Tower Song

Townes Van Zandt

Try to Remember

Tom Jones & Harry Schmidt (The Fantasticks)

Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother

Ray Wylie Hubbard (performed by Jerry Jeff Walker)

Waiting Around to Die

Townes Van Zandt

Women Is Losers

Janis Joplin (Big Brother & The Holding Company)

Young Girl

Jerry Fuller

