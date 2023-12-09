Discover more from The Honest Broker
My Ultimate Texas Songwriter Playlist
I've handpicked 56 tracks from the Lone Star State (3 hours of music)
I moved to Austin with a little bit of knowledge of Texas music—but it was lopsided.
I knew lots about Texas blues and the songsters of the old days, and a bit about Tex-Mex border music and some other traditional styles. But I was actually more familiar with old cowboy songs than the more recent hits from the local country music scene. And there were other Texas-sized gaps in my regional music lore.
I decided to rectify that. So I started to compile a Texas songwriters playlist.
I focused mostly on songs and songwriters with a marked local flavor. Some of these tunes declare their home state in their title (just look at the first three songs on the list). But even as I expanded and modernized the range of my listening, I still favored roots and traditions, and mostly ignored songs that sounded like they might have come from anywhere.
You won’t find many recent commercial hits on my list. I make no apologies for this. Even if the songwriters hail from Texas, they have a hard time trying climbing the charts nowadays without purging those roots from their music.
Of course, I threw in a few more esoteric and surprising options. Yes, both composers of “Try to Remember” hail from the Lone Star State. (And the song does remind me of “The Streets of Laredo.”) And I also wanted to give full credit to some songwriters who achieved fame after leaving Texas behind, for example Janis Joplin and Mike Nesmith.
But I also had to ignore some obvious candidates:
“Deep in the Heart of Texas” was written by a guy from Iowa who spent most of his music career in Las Vegas.
“The Yellow Rose of Texas” was composed by a minstrel from Tennessee.
“The Streets of Laredo” (mentioned above) was claimed by a songwriter from Colorado (and some elements of the song originated in England).
“Galveston” is an outstanding song, and I’d love to include it—but composer Jimmy Webb was born in Oklahoma, which is considered a hostile foreign country by many of my new neighbors.
Sorry—but they had to go.
But there was no shortage of other options. I could have easily found another fifty or hundred songs, but I wanted this to be manageable, not exhaustive.
The end result is a fun playlist, and a little bit of an education (at least for me).
And it paid off when I went to a holiday party last week hosted by a neighbor down the street from me in Austin. The hosts had hired an old Texas guitarist to provide live entertainment, and I knew many of the songs he sang, and could even sing along myself—but only because I had done this deep dive into the regional music traditions.
You make friends faster here if you know the tunes.
But I’m sure I’ve missed many fine songs by Texas songwriters. If I’ve left out one of your Long Star State favorites, let me know in the comments.
Ted’s Texas Songwriters Playlist (56 Tracks)
In alphabetical order
Amarillo Highway
Terry Allen
Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio
Santiago ‘Flaco’ Jiménez Sr. (performed by Flaco Jiménez)
Beautiful Texas Sunshine
Doug Sahm
Black Snake Moan
Blind Lemon Jefferson
Bloody Mary Morning
Willie Nelson
Brand New Day
Ruthie Foster
Bright Lights
Gary Clark Jr.
Butcher Shop Blues
Bernice Edwards
Bye Bye Baby Blues
Little Hat Jones
The Cape
Guy Clark
Cocaine Done Killed My Baby
Mance Lipscomb
Crazy
Willie Nelson
Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground
Blind Willie Johnson
Desperados Waiting for a Train
Guy Clark
Dublin Blues
Guy Clark
Feelin’ Good Again
Robert Earl Keen
Gangster of Love
Johnny “Guitar” Watson
Harder Than the Fall
Ruthie Foster
Hello Walls
Willie Nelson
Hey Shah
Moon Mullican
Honey Won’t You Allow Me One More Chance
Henry “Ragtime” Thomas
I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train
Billie Joe Shaver
I Gotta Go
Robert Earl Keen
If I Needed You
Townes Van Zandt
I’ll Be Here in the Morning
Townes Van Zandt
It’s Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Blind Willie Johnson
It’s Such a Small World
Rodney Crowell
Joanne
Michael Nesmith
L.A. Freeway
Guy Clark
Live Forever
Billie Joe Shaver
Mal Hombre
Lydia Mendoza
Mercedes Benz
Janis Joplin
Mr. Bojangles
Jerry Jeff Walker
Mojo Hand
Lightnin’ Hopkins
Mother Blues
Ray Wylie Hubbard
My Favorite Picture of You
Guy Clark
No Kinda Dancer
Robert Earl Keen
Northeast Texas Woman
Jerry Jeff Walker
Palid Luna
Lydia Mendoza
Poncho and Lefty
Townes Van Zandt
Pride and Joy
Stevie Ray Vaughan
The Road Goes on Forever
Robert Earl Keen
Screw You, We’re from Texas
Jerry Jeff Walker
See That My Grave’s Kept Clean
Blind Lemon Jefferson
She’s About a Mover
Doug Sahm (performed by Sir Douglas Quintet)
Snake Farm
Ray Wylie Hubbard
So Long
Moon Mullican
The Soul of a Man
Blind Willie Johnson
Street Life
Joe Sample
Texas 1947
Guy Clark
Tower Song
Townes Van Zandt
Try to Remember
Tom Jones & Harry Schmidt (The Fantasticks)
Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother
Ray Wylie Hubbard (performed by Jerry Jeff Walker)
Waiting Around to Die
Townes Van Zandt
Women Is Losers
Janis Joplin (Big Brother & The Holding Company)
Young Girl
Jerry Fuller
No Lyle Lovett?!? Waylon Jennings? Also, I personally would include Snarky Puppy though their songs don't have lyrics.
Great list but no Lyle Lovett?