Discover more from The Honest Broker
My 'Personal Favorites' Carla Bley Playlist
I pay tribute to the jazz pianist and composer—who left us yesterday at age 87
Along with the rest of the music world, I’m mourning the death of Carla Bley (1936-2023), one of the most consistently creative jazz artists of her generation. Bley’s recordings and performances always surprised and delighted, and somehow managed to combined paradoxical elements—blending a wry postmodern sensibility with a stark emotional authority often missing in experimental circles.
Back in 2019, I put together a Carla Bley playlist for my own listening pleasure—33 tracks comprising four hours of music. I decided that the best tribute I could offer Bley would be to share the tracks here.
Even back then (in 2019), I’d already stopped promoting public playlists on Spotify—due to my unwillingness to endorse that platform. But I realize that many people still rely on that streaming service. So more in the spirit of paying tribute to Carla Bley, and not the platform, here’s a link to the full playlist.
I’m also listing the tracks below, so you can compile your own playlist on the platform of your choice. I’ve also embedded a few YouTube videos below.
I’ve drawn widely here—showcasing not just Carla Bley’s recordings but also cover versions and accompanist projects. If my playlist seems a little cranky, please remember that this was compiled for my personal enjoyment and not intended as a definitive survey of her career.
In that spirit, let’s mourn Carla Bley passing but also celebrate her rich life of music-making.
Happy listening!
The Honest Broker is a reader-supported guide to music, books, media & culture. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. If you want to support my work, the best way is by taking out a paid subscription.
Ted’s ‘Personal Favorites’ Carla Bley Playlist (33 Tracks)
“Ida Lupino” from Dinner Music (Carla Bley)
“Reactionary Tango (In Three Parts) from Social Studies (Carla Bley)
“The Ballad of the Fallen” from The Ballad of the Fallen (Charlie Haden, Carla Bley)
“Real Life Hits” from Carla Bley Live! (Carla Bley)
“Lawns” from Sextet (Carla Bley)
“Sing Me Softly the Blues” from Go Together (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow)
“Sing Me Softly the Blues” from Sing Me Softly the Blues (Art Farmer)
‘Útviklingssang” from Trios (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard)
“Vashkar” from Trios (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard)
“Escalator Over the Hill from Escalator Over the Hill (Jazz Composer’s Orchestra)
“Hotel Overture” from from Escalator Over the Hill (Jazz Composer’s Orchestra)
"Interlude : Lament / Intermission Music” from A Genuine Tong Funeral (Gary Burton)
“Jesus Maria” from Jimmy Giuffre 3, 1961 (Jimmy Giuffre, Paul Bley, Steve Swallow)
“Jesus Maria” from Carla’s Christmas Carols (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Partyka Brass Quintet)
“Ida Lupino” from Open, To Love (Paul Bley)
“Vashkar” from Paul Plays Carla (Paul Bley)
“Vashkar” from Hotel Hello (Gary Burton)
“King Korn” from January (Marcin Wasilewski)
“King Korn” (Live) from Are We There Yet? (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow)
“Closer” from Closer (Paul Bley, Steve Swallow, Barry Altschul)
“Closer” from Open, To Love (Paul Bley)
“Sing Me Softly of the Blues” from After the Rain (John McLaughlin, Joey DeFrancesco, Elvin Jones)
“The Girl Who Cried Champagne” from Sextet (Carla Bley)
“The Girl Who Cried Champagne” from Trios (Carla Bley, Steve Swallow, Andy Sheppard)
“The Girl Who Cried Champagne” from Fleur Carnivore (Carla Bley with big band)
“Fleure Carnivore” (Live) from Fleur Carnivore (Carla Bley with big band)
“End of Vienna” from Selected Recordings IX-XX (Carla Bley)
“Wolfgang Tango” from Fancy Chamber Music (Carla Bley with strings)
‘Útviklingssang” from Time/Life (Charlie Haden, Liberation Music Orchestra)
“The Interlude (Drinking Music)” from Liberation Music Orchestra (Charlie Haden, Liberation Music Orchestra)
“Blue Anthem” from Not in Our Name (Charlie Haden, Liberation Music Orchestra)
“Batterie” from from Closer (Paul Bley, Steve Swallow, Barry Altschul)
“The People United Will Never Be Defeated” from The Ballad of the Fallen (Charlie Haden, Carla Bley)
My 'Personal Favorites' Carla Bley Playlist
Looks like you (almost) programmed my Carla Bley A-Trane tribute! (I have to squeeze in All-India-Radio and Musique Mechanique somewhere!) thanks! ... N
RIP ma'am....