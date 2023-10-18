Along with the rest of the music world, I’m mourning the death of Carla Bley (1936-2023), one of the most consistently creative jazz artists of her generation. Bley’s recordings and performances always surprised and delighted, and somehow managed to combined paradoxical elements—blending a wry postmodern sensibility with a stark emotional authority often missing in experimental circles.

Back in 2019, I put together a Carla Bley playlist for my own listening pleasure—33 tracks comprising four hours of music. I decided that the best tribute I could offer Bley would be to share the tracks here.

Even back then (in 2019), I’d already stopped promoting public playlists on Spotify—due to my unwillingness to endorse that platform. But I realize that many people still rely on that streaming service. So more in the spirit of paying tribute to Carla Bley, and not the platform, here’s a link to the full playlist.

I’m also listing the tracks below, so you can compile your own playlist on the platform of your choice. I’ve also embedded a few YouTube videos below.

I’ve drawn widely here—showcasing not just Carla Bley’s recordings but also cover versions and accompanist projects. If my playlist seems a little cranky, please remember that this was compiled for my personal enjoyment and not intended as a definitive survey of her career.

In that spirit, let’s mourn Carla Bley passing but also celebrate her rich life of music-making.

Happy listening!

Ted’s ‘Personal Favorites’ Carla Bley Playlist (33 Tracks)