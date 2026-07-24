The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Ken Kirsh's avatar
Ken Kirsh
8h

That you can pivot (see what I did there) from music to business to sports so seamlessly and on target is just one reason your audience continues to grow. Right on, Ted. Right on.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
7hEdited

I just think this view is misguided. If the owners - who make and are worth many times what any single player earns - can easily trade players, players should absolutely have the right to move to whatever situation is best for them. At bottom, players are employees. (Even if we like to pretend different.) And blaming employees for trying to put themselves in a better position - whether that means making more money, or playing with people they want to play with, or having a better chance of winning - demonizes the wrong group of people, I think.

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