I keep a very short list of record labels that have earned my total trust—I could fit all the names on the back of a fortune cookie slip.

Most of them are small indie outfits, but one of these happy few actually operates inside a huge corporation. I’m referring to the aptly-named Nonesuch, part of Warner Music Group—a massive enterprise that boasts a market cap of $16 billion.

How is this possible? Nonesuch somehow manages to make artistic decisions, blocking out the incessant sound of cash registers ringing at 1633 Broadway.

If one music business can do it, maybe others can too.

So I’m taking the opportunity to celebrate Nonesuch’s 60th birthday, tracing its exemplary history since its founding back in 1964 as a budget classical label. I’ve picked my 60 favorite Nonesuch albums, and have shared 40 of them in two previous installments (here and here).

Below is the third (and final) part of my survey of Nonesuch essentials. I’m tackling these in alphabetical order, so today we travel from Joshua Redman to John Zorn.

Happy listening!

The Honest Broker is a reader-supported guide to music, books, media & culture. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. If you want to support my work, the best way is by taking out a paid subscription.

My 60 Favorite Albums from Nonesuch Records (Part 3 of 3)

Click here for part one and part two.

Joshua Redman: Momentum (2005)

I’m usually wary when jazz superstars release a funky commercial album—especially when they are erudite Harvard graduates like Joshua Redman. But this saxophonist’s so-called Elastic Band proves exactly how much he can stretch. I’ve concluded that Mr. R. is a straight-up swinging soloist in any setting. This is one of my favorite all-time jazz funk records.

Steve Reich: Early Works (1987)

This music dates back to the 1960s and 1970s, when minimalism was still an insurgent movement shaking up the establishment. These tracks capture the experimental energy of the era, and also are a milestone in the development of tape loops—from a day when actual tape made actual loops. (Don’t try that at home, kids, unless you have a pencil nearby.)

Steve Reich: Music for 18 Musicians (1998)

There are so many Nonesuch albums by this composer to choose from—at least 24 by my count. But I need to find space here for Reich’s most famous work, which recalibrated my ears the first time I heard it, and remains one of the epoch-making American compositions of modern times. This Nonesuch recording earned a Grammy back in 1999.

Joshua Rifkin: Bach: Mass in B Minor (1982)

Even diehard Nonesuch fans are often unaware how much baroque and classical music it featured in its early days. I’ve always loved Rifkin’s downsized (and controversial) versions of Bach’s music—which are my go-to renditions of that composer’s choral work.

Joshua Rifkin: Scott Joplin Piano Rags, Vol. 1 (1970)

This album came out when I was 13 years old, and my older brother Dana owned a copy. I borrowed it repeatedly, and probably wore out the grooves. A few months later, I started learning how to play ragtime piano, and soon performed the “Maple Leaf Rag” at my school talent show. And from there it took just a short step before I discovered and embraced jazz. Few recordings have had a more decisive impact on my life.