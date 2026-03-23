The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Piotr Niedzieski's avatar
Piotr Niedzieski
2hEdited

Don't forget the non-literary example of Telemann, who owned a printing establishment, through which he published all his (and other people's) works. And, as you probably know, selling music sheets was a source of substantial income for the "music industry" (for lack of a better word ;)) at that time.

Reply
Share
Stephen Saperstein Frug's avatar
Stephen Saperstein Frug
2hEdited

I can't help noting that some of us take Montaigne as a model: there is a *reason* my substack is called "Attempts": it's a literal translation of the original meaning of Essays (Essais). (As I declared in my opening post: https://stephenfrug.substack.com/p/essaying-again)

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Gioia · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture