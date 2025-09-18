The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Su Terry's avatar
Su Terry
9h

As Terence McKenna pointed out at least 30 years ago, the Universe generates complexity in order to have increasing novelty. Moreover, human beings are a necessary and perhaps the primary component of this process. So while I agree with Ted's observations on the degrading of artist appreciation on the part of the "listener," this is a temporary situation.

Listeners are now consumers, artists are now content creators, and real music now floats in a sea of shit. We know this. But there's a backlash, and it's slowly building momentum.

As an artist myself, I would like for the situation to change...while I'm young...ahem...but that's not the point.

Creativity is supposed to be our coin of the realm. It may actually be the only currency that survives the Great Reset! I therefore prevail upon all artists to expand their creativity, deepen their metaphysics, eat healthy and breathe. Our calling is the reason we're here, so let's steer the ship toward the eschaton and tack as needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Alexander Flosdorf's avatar
Alexander Flosdorf
9h

As a musician in a band who literally is our social media guy, this is true. You need authenticity to break through the shitty attention spans. Assuming you have that, I think the key is doing it the old fashioned way. Getting in front of people, in person, playing shows. The more genuine form of social media growth - real people who connected to your music - can follow if you can stick to that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture