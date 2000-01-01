Reviewed by Ted Gioia
Lark is 17 years old, studying secretarial skills in Winfield, West Virginia in the late 1950s. Her mother is gone, her father is a question mark, and the only home she knows is her aunt’s ramshackle house off a gravel alley in a downscale part of town. Her constant companion is her disabled younger half-brother, Termite, an orphan …
