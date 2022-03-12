The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Lambert's avatar
Bruce Lambert
Mar 12, 2022

Great article. Can’t wait to read part 2.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzanne Giuriati's avatar
Suzanne Giuriati
Mar 13, 2022

I read Kerouac before I took my first trip across country in 1960, from NYC. He made a great impression on me on freedom with sex, beatific, personal experiences he related. Kerouac enlightened me to contemporary thinking. I had three years of Cooper art college; five years living in the Yukon Wilderness, on the river, learning about hunting and gold panning. I read Hemingway, Mark Twain, plus the writer from the south east and one from California, who brought a dog to the gold fields. Names I forgot but which you will know instantly. Remember the author in Ca. whose family came from Serbia? He wrote a book comprised of letters from him to his family. Thanks for bringing me back to those days, where I ought to start my memoir. I wasn't patient for keeping a journal. Now I know how important a journal is to a writer, an artist, an adventurer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture