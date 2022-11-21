Is There a Science of Musical Transformation in Human Life?
My alternative musicology sounds like voodoo to some people, but there's science behind the magic—and musicians need to know about it
Below I make the first steps in presenting a scientific basis for my alternative musicology—a holistic way of thinking about songs and their impact on individuals and societies.
This is all the important stuff that you don’t learn at music school—or even from those bestselling books about your “brain on music.” They promise to give you the hard science,…