The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald E. Mopsick's avatar
Donald E. Mopsick
8hEdited

Most people who know about pre-war jazz know of me as the former bassist with the Jim Cullum Jazz Band, the host band for the (now retired) public radio series "Riverwalk Jazz." These days I live in Soutwest Florida and work mostly with bands and singers of the Great American Songbook. A few years back, during a vacation to New York, I was invited by Jon-Erik Kellso to play one of the Sunday afternoons at the Ear Inn on the Lower West Side. I had lots of fun with Jon's "Ear Regualrs." The clarinet player, Dennis Lichtman, invited me to hear his Tuesday band at Mona's on the Lower East Side. My girlfriend and I found ourselves among the few people in the place with grey hair. The dominant style of jazz I heard was pre-war Swing. At midnight the jam session began, and there was a long line of young players waitng their turn to sit in. I heard very little post-war style jazz, and most of it was just swingin' like crazy. I was very happy to know that such a righteous bastion of pre-war jazz existed and was thriving. I hope it's still going strong.

And now I'm encountering quite a few youngsters interested in the old, Jurassic stuff. A cadre of 20- and 30-somethings in Austin led by cornetist David Jellema. The Parker Jazz Club donwtown run by a guy who remembered me from his High School days in San Antonio and visits to The Landing where we played 6 nights a week (I was there for 19 years).

Currently I've been working in Naples Florida with 26-year-old Decyo McDuffie, a gifted singer consumed with absorbing vast quantities of Songbook masterworks, interpreting them through the lens of his hero, Nat Cole. The group of us working with and mentoring him are all in our 60s and 70s. Last week Decyo led us in a Nat tribute in a nice auditorium in Ft. Myers. We got a standing ovation and played an encore.

Crazy, baby!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Matt Fruchtman's avatar
Matt Fruchtman
9hEdited

Invisible Man is one of my favorite books. I've read all the short stories of John Cheever, 5 or 6 Bellow novels (Augie March is in my top 25), All The King's Men and The Heart is A Lonely Hunter, The Natural and A Death In The Family would all be in books I strongly recommend. But I'm a screenwriter and a novelist with an MFA from Columbia, so I suppose I'm an exception.

What I would say is that the 1940s and 1950s are outside of the living memory of pretty much anyone alive, and so the work from that long ago that lives on is exclusively what's truly canonical (I'd guess Invisible Man because of race pre-CRA; Augie March because of Mid-Century Jews, and maybe All The King's Men because of politics. Definitely Citizen Kane, 12 Angry Men, All About Eve, Sunset Boulevard, Vertigo, Paths of Glory, and The Seven Samurai are all heavily referenced movies that most film fans are familiar with, if only because the structure and style of those films defines the decades of films that follow, more than the literature defines the subsequent books.)

If you look at the book sales data, the opposite is the actual problem: contemporary novels are selling worse than any contemporary novels have, and you could probably make the same claim about film. The mania amongst young film buffs around the Criterion Collection and Letterboxd suggests a contemporary obsession with nostalgia (for great work, no doubt!) that is particularly novel to this moment. The problem seems to be not that we are forgetting too much, but that we are not in fact creating enough. If you look forward a few decades from the 40s and 50s--say the Boomers' adolescence and salad days--you'l find that this work is still hugely influential on the culture. PTA is adapting a Pynchon novel for his newest picture; many young film buffs prefer Space Odyssey, Godfather, Star Wars and Jaws to anything contemporary. Philip Roth is still considered the Jewish writer par excellence, Joan Didion the female writer, and James Baldwin the Black writer. As long as some of the audience that experienced the work in the moment is still alive, it is nearly as vital and part of the cultural consciousness as when it was first released.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture