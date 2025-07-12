The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Goodman's avatar
Frank Goodman
6h

When they got us to call it content, we lost. It’s called music, painting, printing, sewing, sculpting, literature, dance, “the Arts”. Can’t whizz it all up in a blender and call it content—produces the creamed squash that babies fist into their mouths and smear all over the high chair. It’s time for creativity to be valued and rewarded. It’s possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
6h

Welcome to today’s music industry:

leaders follow, followers perform, and the algorithm plays the same five chords until we forget what feeling sounds like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture