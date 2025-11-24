I’ve spent a long time taming the YouTube algorithm (ugh!). I had to teach it how to separate the good from the bad and ugly.

But now it works. YouTube finally delivers videos I enjoy watching—and maybe you will too. Here are 14 recent gems.

Enjoy!

“I’m the greatest failure who ever walked the earth….”

Can you really walk up to strangers and get them to share the intimate story of their inner life? Yes you can. It happened here.

Smart pop still survives if you know where to look.

What a joy to hear a contemporary band playing live—and everybody can sing, everybody can play, and the chemistry is off the charts. That’s a brief intro to Parcels. For more, just watch the video.

He is one of the greatest film composers of the last half century—but never won an Oscar.

He hasn’t even received a single nomination. That’s a crime. But he’s beloved by fans all over the world—and I’m one of them.