I grumble about tech platforms, but I still admire YouTube. It pays creators, and supports indie operators. That’s why it’s taking market share away from Netflix and other more centralized platforms.

I like to boost deserving indie voices on YouTube. So I send out these regular updates. Today I’m recommending a dozen new videos.

If you have suggestions for videos I might have missed, please share them in the comments.

What 85 years of research tells us about living the good life

Harvard started following a group of 268 sophomores back in 1938—and continued to track them for decades—and eventually included their spouses and children too. The goal was to discover what leads to a thriving, happy life.

Robert Waldinger continues that work today as the Director of the Harvard Study on Adult Development. (He’s also a zen priest, by the way.) Here he shares insights on the key ingredients for living the good life.

This is important stuff.

My brother Dana Gioia has been on the trail of mysterious poet Weldon Kees for decades, and now shares the story in this new video.

Before his disappearance on July 18, 1955, Weldon Kees seemed to be everywhere on the culture scene—as a poet, painter, dramatist, jazz musician, critic, and man about town. Then, suddenly, he was gone at age 41.

My brother has been on the trail of this elusive figure since his own student days, and along the way has gathered an amazing archive of photos, documents, books, and personal testimonies. (I kept asking, as I watched: Where did Dana find all this stuff?—but that’s what persistence will do.)

It’s a remarkable story, and has never been told better than in this YouTube documentary.

Here’s what’s really happening with AI music—and it’s much stranger than you think.

Are musicians really doing all the things claimed in this video? They probably are—although most of this stuff is still top secret. But it won’t be hidden for long, and will change everything about the music business.