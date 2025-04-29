The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Neumeier's avatar
Marty Neumeier
12h

Maybe in these slippery arguments you need to come out and say it plain: The reason AI slop is bad is because it's a kind of "cultural pollution" that suffocates real art and artists. The reason we prefer real art is because we know a real person did it. No matter how good a piece of art seems, as soon as we find out it came from an unfeeling, unthinking machine, we get depressed. It's toxic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Thor's avatar
Thor
12h

Ted,

I spent 5 years in an AI tech company and know a thing or two about it.

You’re right. There’s no soul or awareness. No consciousness or condition. There won't be with the current architectures.

The simplest way I can explain what it’s doing is that it’s really just a sophisticated mash-up machine. You ask it for something, it uses that input to find weighted probabilities that match. There’s a bit of “salt” added to ensure randomness, otherwise every input would produce identical output, which would be boring.

So all it’s doing is calculating probabilities and stringing them together to produce a result. Surprisingly well!

GenAI is designed to align with user instructions, i.e. it’s fundamentally set up to agree with you. That’s why it hallucinates (and why it will always hallucinate, they just get better at filtering those out).

Love your blog. Keep speaking your truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture