I Do My First Video Interview in More Than a Year
Here's my guest appearance on Rick Beato's video channel
I rarely do interviews. It’s been more than a year since I sat down in front of a camera. I haven’t even taken a Zoom call since 2022.
My family tells me that I’m a recluse.
I don’t think that’s entirely true. I’m sociable enough—if any of you ever catch me in the flesh, I’m quick with a joke and will light up your smoke.
But I do tend to stay close to home, focusing on my writing and spending time with family and friends. I enjoy my daily routine.
But when Rick Beato invited me to visit his studio for an in-depth interview, I quickly agreed.
I like Rick, and we have a simpatico relationship (as we say in Italian and Spanish). I also respect his dedication and deep musical knowledge. Above all, we have similar values.
And he has a huge audience, many of them musicians or engaged in other creative pursuits. The last time Rick and I made a video, it got almost a million views. Many have asked us to do it again.
So of course I made a return visit. I thought it would be fun—and it was.
You can watch all of it here.
His first video is how I found you, and I just finished and thoroughly enjoyed “…a subversive history”.
This is the best video interview on the whole Internet/YouTube. It should be shown in schools and college courses, under the title: “The rise of the New Romantics”, on how 2 brilliant and creative minds can make magic happen in front of a coffee cup by talking about their passions and life long experiences bringing wisdom to everyone.