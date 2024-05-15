I rarely do interviews. It’s been more than a year since I sat down in front of a camera. I haven’t even taken a Zoom call since 2022.

My family tells me that I’m a recluse.

I don’t think that’s entirely true. I’m sociable enough—if any of you ever catch me in the flesh, I’m quick with a joke and will light up your smoke.

But I do tend to stay close to home, focusing on my writing and spending time with family and friends. I enjoy my daily routine.

But when Rick Beato invited me to visit his studio for an in-depth interview, I quickly agreed.

I like Rick, and we have a simpatico relationship (as we say in Italian and Spanish). I also respect his dedication and deep musical knowledge. Above all, we have similar values.

And he has a huge audience, many of them musicians or engaged in other creative pursuits. The last time Rick and I made a video, it got almost a million views. Many have asked us to do it again.

So of course I made a return visit. I thought it would be fun—and it was.

You can watch all of it here.