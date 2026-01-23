The Honest Broker

Steve Helland
9h

In 1999 I was visiting family in Norway, and was lucky enough to be taken (via 3 ferries) deep into fjord country to a mountain cave where Garbarek performed with the Hilliard Ensemble soon after the release of Mnemosyne. The musicians slowly circled the small audience in near-darkness, creating a swirling sonic landscape. It was the most surreal concert experience of my life.

James Hrynyshyn
9h

When I read a line like “what Coltrane hears in heaven” I am reminded that AI will never be able to replace the human observer of art. Who was the listener who said that?

Share
