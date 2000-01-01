Vampires were trendy in 2012. The fifth Twilight film was racking up more than $800 million in box office receipts. And bloodsucker brand extensions were coming out thick and fast. (My award for the most implausible film of the year goes to Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.) Meanwhile, HBO was serving up anemic episodes of True Blood, and new vampire boo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.