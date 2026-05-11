The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Roger Rohrbach's avatar
Roger Rohrbach
9h

One of your best in recent memory. Wish it were an op-ed in the NYT.

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Silvia C's avatar
Silvia C
10h

Makes sense, especially in light of how many comment sections devolve into political shouting matches even when the original post/news story wasn't political. Everything is either for or against my team.

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