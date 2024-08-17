They say criminals always return to the scene of their exploits. But writers often do the same.

In both cases, the motivation is identical. We’re looking for evidence.

At least that’s why I revisit the subjects of previous articles—I’m trying to learn from any clues left behind.

You are invited to join me below, where I share updates on recent articles in The Honest Broker.

How to Live a Good Life.

If you’re participating in our 52-week immersive humanities program, you might be reading Aristotle right now. So let me suggest this short and useful web link.

It’s called “Aristotle—How to Live a Good Life.” Even if you’re not reading Aristotle, you might want to check it out.

As a committed Aristotelian, I should also get this Aristotle T-shirt, which I learned about via philosopher Agnes Callard.

(No, I don’t get paid for shirt endorsements. Aristotle would not approve.)

Tech CEOs Are Marrying Goddesses.

A recent article here claimed that tech billionaires were increasingly acting like creepy cult leaders.

The latest example of cult-like behavior among tech overlords is creating huge statues of their spouses, in the style of Roman goddesses.

For example, Mark Zuckerberg’s new backyard idol of his wife is 7 feet tall.

The ancients also put goddesses on the prows of their ships. So that’s where Jeff Bezos honors his significant other.