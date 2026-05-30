The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
14h

Henry Luce (the creator and original publisher of SI) is turning in his grave again, not having completely recovered from the butchery job that has been done to his other creations, "Time", "Life" and "Fortune".

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Sherry V. Chidwick's avatar
Sherry V. Chidwick
13h

It's a frustrating situation. But I believe the real revolution in the creative arts will be the reemergence of human voices.

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