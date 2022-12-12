How Neuroscience Confirms the Most Ancient Myths About Music
In this extract from my book 'Music to Raise the Dead' I reveal a surprising convergence of modern science and the oldest song traditions
Below I continue an inquiry into the scientific basis for my alternative musicology—a holistic way of thinking about songs and their impact on individuals and societies.
You can read this as a stand-alone essay, or in the context of my book Music to Raise the Dead, which I am publishing in installments here on Substack.
For the first part of this chapter…