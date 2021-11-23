The Honest Broker

Bill Rosenblatt
Bill Rosenblatt
Nov 26, 2021

I did IT in the publishing industry in the 1990s and left after a few years of banging my head against the wall there for reasons such as some of those mentioned here.

Yet there was another big reason why the media industry couldn't retain tech talent, and it was an ironic one: Hollywood studios aside, many major media companies were based in NYC in proximity to Wall Street. In the 80s and 90s, if you had IT skills, you could work for a bank instead of a publishing, music, or broadcasting company and make up to 2-3x the money. It was simple: while media companies hired IT people and set their salaries in relation to editors, Wall St. firms hired them and set their salaries in relation to bankers and bond traders. This is what happened to me.

Trevor Blackwell
Trevor Blackwell
Nov 23, 2021

Entertainment companies tried several times to break into tech, but they couldn't hire good technical people. Partly because technical people had seen how poorly entertainment companies had been rewarding their musicians.

A few misguided tech companies who brought in Hollywood execs (like Terry Semel at Yahoo) saw their tech talent evaporate as the new execs made it clear they thought of programmers as pretty much the same thing as set carpenters.

As you mention, many tech founders (Jobs & Woz, Bill and David) had significant contact with the entertainment industry. They decided to run their companies differently and treat the engineers much better, and it worked.

1 reply by Ted Gioia
