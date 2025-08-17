I had a conversation with a bigshot New York editor 15 years ago, and I still think about it.

I was in the early stages of writing a book that proved to be very successful—but I was struggling with a recurring dilemma. At least it was recurring for me back then.

How do I get this book published? Who do I trust? Where do I go?

You need to understand that I suffer from the Triple Whammy:

I don’t have an editor.

I don’t have an agent.

And I’m not well connected in the literary world.

I’ve never lived in New York. So I only have the vaguest idea of how things work there—mostly dervied from episodes of Mad Men. And I’m especially ignorant about the publishing business.

So I was forced to do what I’ve always done when writing a new book. I depend on the kindness of total strangers—making cold solicitations into the void. I have confidence in my writing, but this part of the process always feels awkward, like trying to get a date to the prom.

But, somehow, I overcame the Curse of the Triple Whammy. After weeks of pitching and prodding and pleading, I had offers from two different publishers.

And then I was put in touch with someone even bigger.

This person ran a legendary publishing house, and was also a jazz lover. He was a fan of my writing. We exchanged some emails, and then had a phone conversation.

“Ted, I love the book you’re writing,” he told me. “The sample chapters you sent are outstanding. You’re a special writer, and I’d love to sign you a contract. But…”

My head was already spinning. These people typically pay out big advances. I could finish the book and pay all my bills—no sweat! But before I could pursue these daydreams any further, this famous editor went on:

“I’d love to sign you to a contract. But I can’t.”

“Why not?” I asked—and even I could hear the plaintive note in my voice.