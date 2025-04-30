The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Murphy's avatar
Sean Murphy
4h

Full points for a prompt and thorough retraction. It's getting easier to get fooled. My take-away the next time I am approached with a pay for play is to contact someone on the masthead and ask if this is their policy. There is a lot of pay-for-play or "cover our production expenses" outreach but I now see there is good money to be made impersonating employees of reputable organizations. So if it's someone I would want to get coverage from making a pay-for-play offer I will double check.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Gregutt's avatar
Paul Gregutt
4h

Just based on the over-the-top too hip for words email 'she' sent all of my warning bells were chiming. But no one is impervious to scammers any more. With any and all privacy gone, every time you click on a page, look up a product, or research a topic you are opening up the Pandora's box of scammer potential. I get dozens every day. and you must get hundreds. Thanks for all the great work and keep on truckin'...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture