I hate getting scammed. And I always promise myself that it won’t happen again. But I trust people I shouldn’t—and that causes problem.

That’s exactly what happened a few days ago when I was approached by a person claiming to be a journalist with Pitchfork. She contacted me via social media, where she had an established account (more than ten years old)—complete with photo, bio, links to articles, etc.

She offered to write an article on me for Pitchfork, but asked for a $60 booking fee. I declined the offer, and shared details and screenshots in an article earlier today—lamenting the rise of pay-for-play in journalism.

I now have received convincing evidence that this person was a scammer, and not an actual Pitchfork journalist. This has been confirmed by Jeremy Larson of Pitchfork, who adds: “Pitchfork has never accepted money in exchange for placement of editorial content, unless it is a sponsored article, which we clearly mark.”

So I want to retract the earlier news item, and apologize to Pitchfork.

This is especially galling because I’ve had people impersonate me online. So I should be more skeptical based on my own previous experience.

If there’s one positive here, I can warn others about this pay-for-play scam. Learn from my mistake, and be suspicious.

And as they say in the song: I won’t get fooled again. At least that’s my plan.