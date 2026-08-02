The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Maggie Smith's avatar
Maggie Smith
8d

I live in a different sphere than music - I'm a novelist and also, of course, a reader of novels but the same critique applies. Each time I see a post about how people don't read as much anymore I find myself thinking of my own experience, which is that every new "it" book is praised to high heaven by everyone under the sun but as a READER, it often gives me very little pleasure and I feel first duped, (I fell for the PR again) then jaded, so that now I don't believe ANY hype about a new release. We have to stop praising middle-of-the-road work with phrases like "I couldn't put it down" or "the best book of the year" when the new release is good, but not THAT good. I'd like reviewers to start being honest, but I'm sadly afraid that is not going to happen.

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Ned Leonard's avatar
Ned Leonard
8d

A few weeks back, you recommended favorite YouTube videos. One was a studio performance by J. Plank and G. Rhodes. The J.J. Cale vibe was alluring. I purchased the "album" and gifted a copy to my weekend DJ brother in Montana, I checked to see if the duo would be performing anywhere in the DC area. Nope; tour over. In the process, I discovered Jeff Plankenhorn would be performing two gigs in Montana. I let my brother know, and a week later he sent me video from his second-row seat in a Billings venue. Then he called the next day to tell me he was following J. Plank across the MSU campus after recording an interview he'll air on KGLT-FM. When Mr. Plankenhorn learned how my brother came to hear him, he said he'd never heard of Ted Gioia, but all of a sudden the mysterious spike he'd noticed in J. Plank and G. Rhodes downloads made sense. Such is the impact of an honest broker.

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