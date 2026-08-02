The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Maggie Smith's avatar
Maggie Smith
3h

I live in a different sphere than music - I'm a novelist and also, of course, a reader of novels but the same critique applies. Each time I see a post about how people don't read as much anymore I find myself thinking of my own experience, which is that every new "it" book is praised to high heaven by everyone under the sun but as a READER, it often gives me very little pleasure and I feel first duped, (I fell for the PR again) then jaded, so that now I don't believe ANY hype about a new release. We have to stop praising middle-of-the-road work with phrases like "I couldn't put it down" or "the best book of the year" when the new release is good, but not THAT good. I'd like reviewers to start being honest, but I'm sadly afraid that is not going to happen.

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wordbabey arts's avatar
wordbabey arts
3h

This sounds wacky...I'm a practitioner of a "Tibetan Buddhist style" of ethics and mind training practice. A great way to describe that is becoming an "Honest Broker". Look at your process as you began to critique your voice. What began to happen. You began to resist powerful yet unskillful inner and outer behavior. And critically, you kept writing through it. That was your meditation. Wacky connection, I know. But interesting, at least to me. Thank you for everything!

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