Hollywood Will Be a Ghost Town in Five Years
Insiders worry that Hollywood is the next Detroit—but it's actually much worse than that
The latest rumor in Hollywood is that Ben Affleck is pitching a movie idea to a big studio—and it’s too good to turn down.
Why?
Because the movie will be made entirely with AI.
Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month—or less).
This is a dream come true for the CEOs of Disney and other studios.
What could be cheaper? Just imagine, no salaries for cast and crew.
What could be easier? No meddlesome humans will interfere with studio directives.
What could be simpler? Let the machines do all the work!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.