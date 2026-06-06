We are rapidly approaching the 250th anniversary of the United States, and I’ve been asked by various parties to pick the quintessential song (or songs) about life in America.

So I’m turning to my readers—the ultimate brain trust on matters musical. Help me build a definitive US of A playlist.

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When you light up the barbecue on Independence Day, what song do you want playing in the background? When you hear America singing—as Walt Whitman described it—what’s the tune? When the nation gets up to dance, who is setting the beat?

I have a few ideas. But you probably have better ones. So let it rip.