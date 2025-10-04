The Honest Broker

Herodotus II
11h

There's a special providence in

the fall of a sparrow. If it be now, 'tis not to come; if it be

not to come, it will be now; if it be not now, yet it will come: THE READINESS IS ALL.

adrienneep
9hEdited

And then there is this:

https://science.psu.edu/news/astrophysicist-finds-new-scientific-meaning-hamlet

Which is weird since I just saw a great video of Judi Dench, Shakespearean actress extradordinaire, discovering by Ancestry her Danish ancestors were the noble Bille family, who happened to be married to Tycho Brahe family, and he being a brilliant Renaissance astronomer with relatives called Rosenkrans and Guildenstern, and somehow they postulate that Shakespeare may have done a royal Danish command performance before all this . . .

As they say, you just cannot make this stuff up.

P.S. The Judi Dench book, Shakespeare, the Man Who Pays the Rent, is brilliant and historical Shakespeare insight.

