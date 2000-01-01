Literary fiction can travel quite a distance on boldness and inspiration, but genre novels require, above all, craftsmanship. The horror novel, in particular, relies on carefully planned and executed effects, and the author who embarks on the goal of terrifying the reader must remain as cold-blooded and calculated as an arch criminal in producing them. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.