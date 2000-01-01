A few weeks ago, the 100th anniversary of author Fritz Leiber's birth passed largely unnoticed. The literary community offered up no tributes. No celebrations or symposiums were held. Perhaps that should come as little surprise. None of Leiber's books are in stock at my local chain bookstores, and most of his writing is out of print. Yet few authors of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
The Honest Brokerto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.