Jason Miles
Jason Miles
4h

You have made some very nice choices here. I however, believe that if you really want to explore Keith’s work with Miles you definitely have to listen to The Cellar Door Sessions. For someone who really said he hated playing Fender Rhodes he sure takes the instrument to some very interesting places and yet capitalizes on that very funky kind of funky vibe that he created that he got from John Coates Jr.. although it’s a little long of a story I will make it short.. I was hanging with Miles one afternoon at the Essex house in 1989 I believe May.. I had just spent the weekend at home and decided to put on Bitches Brew.. I felt very comfortable in our relationship at that point, and I sometimes asked more probing questions.. I said “ I said.. you were so cutting edge with your use of the Fender Rhodes and you had the best guys playing it like Chcik,Zawinul,Herbie.. come on man who is your favorite guy on electric piano.. he immediately said “Keith Jarrett” .. I said “What?? Keith always said he hated playing that.. and Miles said to me ..” Jason ..Keith is one funky muthaf..ker…… . in 2005 you could definitely hear what he was talking about from his performances on The Cellar Door Sessions..when I heard about Keith having a stroke I decided to get in touch with him and write him a little letter and told him that story about Miles to maybe cheer him up.. and he got back to me and was really amused and appreciated the story… sorry for this being a little long..

Neil Paine
4h

Love this! I also have to put in a word for anything off the Gary Burton/Keith Jarrett album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMvO9f20wFg

