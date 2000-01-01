If there were ghettos in the literary world, they would be occupied by science fiction writers, the most scorned and marginalized players in the whole realm of publishing. All you need to do is look at the covers—I’m embarrassed to be seen holding these gaudy realizations of adolescent wish-fulfillment—to know what the publishers think about these books…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Honest Broker to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.