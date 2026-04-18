The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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PETER SALTZMAN's avatar
PETER SALTZMAN
9h

And again, I’ll point out that Substack is the worst subscription “deal” of all. $6 to $10 per month PER single subscription. They refuse to offer aggregate subscriptions at a reasonable price so I’m forced to pay for just one or two (not this would, which I would include if it were in an aggregate of like 5 subscriptions for $10 monthly.)

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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
9h

The problem is this, Many of us are already "subscription poor". Yes, $6 a month is not huge by itself, but when everyone establishes a paywall, fewer and fewer people can afford to participate. I do appreciate your method of allowing comments by non-subscribers, this is more than most people allow on SubStack. I'm already paying $1500 or more every year for various subscriptions, I cannot justify or afford any more, no matter how good the content is. It really sucks, particularly when I must say "no" to a good creator.

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