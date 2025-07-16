The war over the screens gets crazier with each passing day.

Huge companies are fighting for your eyeballs—each one trying to design the ideal video interface.

Who will win this intense battle? Will it be YouTube? Or Netflix? Or maybe TikTok?

Or could it be some other power player—like Zuckerberg or Bezos or Musk? Those guys have very deep pockets.

Or could an outsider make inroads on this lucrative market? That seems impossible. But is it really?