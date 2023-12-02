Below I conclude my survey of the 100 best recordings of 2023 (all styles, all genres). For part one, click here.

This has been an exciting year of music discovery, and I’m happy to share the highlights below.

Happy listening!

The Honest Broker is a reader-supported guide to music, books, media & culture. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. If you want to support my work, the best way is by taking out a paid subscription.

The 100 Best Recordings of 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

(In alphabetical order)

Lisel

Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices and Delay

Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices and Delay

Matterhorn Well

Sketches for Francis

Dark Drone Music Performed by Cello and Fender Rhodes Electric Piano

Brad Mehldau

Your Mother Should Know

Solo Jazz Piano Interpretations of Beatles Songs

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)

6 Hours of Archival Joni Mitchell From a Peak Period of Creativity

Jason Moran

From the Dancehall to the Battlefield

Evocations and Adaptations of African-American Music Pioneer James Reese Europe (1881-1919)

Willie Nelson

Bluegrass

Willie Nelson Reinterprets His Classic Songs in a Bluegrass Vein

Jalen Ngonda

Come Around and Love Me

Retro Soul with a Smokey Robinson Vibe

Novelty Island

Wallsend Weekend Television

Surreal Beatles-esque Pop

Of Tropique

Buster Goes West

Hardass Japanese Mood Music for Clarinet and Neo-Cumbia Rhythm Section

Víkingur Ólafsson

Bach: Goldberg Variations

New Recording of a Seminal Piano Work from 1741

Peter One

Come Back to Me

Nashville-Based African Folk Singer