The 100 Best Recordings of 2023 (Part 2 of 2)
Below I conclude my survey of the 100 best recordings of 2023 (all styles, all genres). For part one, click here.
This has been an exciting year of music discovery, and I’m happy to share the highlights below.
Happy listening!
(In alphabetical order)
Lisel
Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices and Delay
Matterhorn Well
Sketches for Francis
Dark Drone Music Performed by Cello and Fender Rhodes Electric Piano
Brad Mehldau
Your Mother Should Know
Solo Jazz Piano Interpretations of Beatles Songs
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)
6 Hours of Archival Joni Mitchell From a Peak Period of Creativity
Jason Moran
From the Dancehall to the Battlefield
Evocations and Adaptations of African-American Music Pioneer James Reese Europe (1881-1919)
Willie Nelson
Bluegrass
Willie Nelson Reinterprets His Classic Songs in a Bluegrass Vein
Jalen Ngonda
Come Around and Love Me
Retro Soul with a Smokey Robinson Vibe
Novelty Island
Wallsend Weekend Television
Surreal Beatles-esque Pop
Of Tropique
Buster Goes West
Hardass Japanese Mood Music for Clarinet and Neo-Cumbia Rhythm Section
Víkingur Ólafsson
Bach: Goldberg Variations
New Recording of a Seminal Piano Work from 1741
Peter One
Come Back to Me
Nashville-Based African Folk Singer
