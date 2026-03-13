The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Teri C's avatar
Teri C
6hEdited

I love a classic novel

I’m elevated by Shakespeare’s plays

I do enjoy the opera

To ballet I am blasé,

but what bores me most

is Timothée Chalamet.

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Greg Nix's avatar
Greg Nix
7hEdited

Mickey Mouse is alive and thriving on Disney+. My son is in love with a variety of Mickey-themed pre-school shows. There are also several recently produced seasons of Looney Tunes-esque shorts that are actually quite brilliant and feel very fresh!

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