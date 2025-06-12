The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra🍁's avatar
Sandra🍁
12h

Ted, I feel you just wrote what you needed to write about Brian Wilson. Perhaps the reason that you haven’t published previous writings is that - forgive my sentimentality - “the universe“ knew that the right moment would be now. You’ve captured that magical commingling of the fragile human being that Brian was with his staggering genius. You have centred him to a physical and internal geography that you both shared. This piece has touched my heart at this time as we all honour Brian’s life and art and observe his passing. Thank you, Ted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
12hEdited

I just forwarded "Wouldn't it be nice..." to my teens. They regularly meet with their group of friends simply to sing (hymns, a capella pieces, folk songs) - this song seems right up their alley and a fitting tribute to Brian Wilson. Stories like yours keep his memory alive, as will a young generation who continues to sing his songs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
119 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture