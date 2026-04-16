Below is my latest roundup of YouTube videos. Enjoy!

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This is blues legend Robert Johnson like you’ve never heard him before.

It showed up on YouTube a few days ago, and almost nobody noticed. Sound restorer Nick Dellow got his hands on a a shellac master test pressing of blues legend Robert Johnson. This disk had been made in 1940 from the original metal parts, which had been acquired by Columbia Records, and left forgotten in the company’s storage facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The sound quality is stunning.

Pay a visit to a man who has lived alone in the Oregon woods for 25 years.

You can feel the peace and quiet just by watching this video. Lloyd Hammons is 81 years old—and for the last quarter of a century he has lived in solitude and close contact with the natural world.

I watch him with his pipe and wood stove, sharing his ecosystem with cougars, bears, bobcats—it’s like taking a time machine back to the 19th century.