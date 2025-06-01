The Honest Broker

Marty Neumeier
I'm so glad you took on the concept of beauty, Ted. People do confuse it with physical prettiness, which doesn't do it justice. Beauty is a quality of wholeness or harmony that generates pleasure, meaning, or satisfaction. The "beauty business" really IS skin deep. But that's not the kind of beauty that should matter to artists.

As a designer, I've thought about beauty a lot. Not only thought about it, but got my hands into the clay of it. Beauty can be rough, awkward, harsh, frightening, and even a little ugly, as long as it contains the elements of rightness, elegance, and surprise. Rightness includes qualities like integrity, honesty, and fitness for duty. Elegance is about simplicity, efficiency, and craftsmanship. Surprise is that tingle, or excitement, or emotional pop when you first encounter something special.

Using these as guidelines, a traffic jam fails the beauty test, and so does a landfill. A landfill doesn't communicate wholeness or harmony to many people. At the other end of the spectrum, the movie Casablanca does embody wholeness and harmony, giving pleasure, meaning, and satisfaction to a broad audience.

Any artist who isn't hot on the trail of beauty is rejecting the very thing that makes life worth living.

Sally Lee Stewart
One can take a word and do whatever they please with it. I still love the word beauty and I use it a lot, as well the word truth. There is such a profound sense of unworthiness, and hatred toward the body, the feminine aspect in our culture, as well toward aging. I see the attachment to a youthful appearance as a form of morbidity, a crude relatoinship to death, unexplored, unspoken, a kind of dull materialism. When you can see beauty, and feel beautiful, you are free, and you will not be buying it from anyone.

