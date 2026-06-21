The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Lorin Ripley's avatar
Lorin Ripley
19h

I came across Eva Cassidy recently; not quite sure how. My late mom was present, as a child, at the Hollywood premiere of the Wizard of Oz. So, Over the Rainbow is an iconic song for me. Cassidy's interpretation blew my mind. So perfectly authentic. I knew nothing about her story, until after I heard her music. Watching reaction videos (on Youtube) to her singing Rainbow became a mild obsession for a time. If Just seeing others, usually within the first 15 seconds, finding themselves transformed, is wonderful. I Googled your name and hers, and found that you were a champion of hers. That lends weight, for me, to your words. The closest reaction equivalent is have seen is Johnny Cash's Hurt.

I also have been drawn to Blue for a long time. I now understand, on a deeper level, why.

On Gould, the Goldberg is an interesting test. I find myself more drawn to the '81 version than the '55 version. The latter feels, to me, like more of a "Listen to what I can do" exercise. The former is more "Listen to Spirit".

Back when Tower Records existed, I used to go in and hit the listening stations on a regular basis. Three "authentic" musicians I discovered were Maria Bethania, Regina Spektor and Nichole Nordeman. Nordeman is a "Christian" musician; a genre, outside of gospel, that I never felt inclined to explore. But she speaks to me. (Believe it or not, Prince recorded one of her songs).

I very much your having helped me understand, on a deeper level, why great music touches me.

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Foolish Ambition's avatar
Foolish Ambition
20h

If you make this into a "book" , I definitely buy, read and store it in my physicsl "aurhentic" musical library together with all the other books you wrote on music. My questions to you: you are posdibly not only writing a book on authenticity in music, but a book on epistomology as such. I would love hearing your opinion on Walter Benjamin, the late Wittgenstein, Alan Turings "imitation game" and the practice of "double blinded tests" in modern medicine. On top, consider Thomas Nagels essay "What is it like, to be a bat?" My impression is that you are digging in music as a proxy for a much broader philosophical topic.

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