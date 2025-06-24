The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
12h

As someone who worked in Silicon Valley for 40 years but found her balance every weekend back in rural America, I have long believed that the experts are narcissists and will push anything if they can get rich on it. People the world over have allowed themselves to be manipulated by the sparkle of tech. Finally, the glare is hurting their eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Greg Gioia's avatar
Greg Gioia
12h

I hope this trend holds. On my YouTube channel, all of my short videos get about 1000-1500 views, while my longer ones rarely achieve more than 30 views. Personally, I think the longer ones are better, but the algorithm pushes the short ones into people's feeds. To even find one of my longer ones you have to search and scroll.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Gioia
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture