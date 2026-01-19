Last April, I asked a simple question ‘Who Are the Real Experts Now?” But the situation has taken an unexpected twist. So I now have a more troubling issue to address.

There’s disturbing evidence that a growing number of experts cited in the media simply don’t exist. And they are showcased in some of the most prestigious newspapers and online platforms.

Please support my work by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month—or less).

A group of journalists recently tried to verify the existence of 50 experts featured more than a thousand times in prominent articles. But these people can’t be found in the real world. In many instances, the articles include a photo that appears to be AI-generated.

This might just be the tip of the iceberg. We may have entered a final stage in the collapse of expertise—with no path back to safety.