In just the last few days, the anti-AI movement has achieved a stunning new milestone. It has actually united the Left and Right in a common cause. That’s how much this intrusive tech is now hated.

Check out the new Senate GUARD bill to protect children from AI—it passed committee with unanimous support from every Democrat and every Republican. All the lobbying dollars spent by Silicon Valley couldn’t buy a single politician.

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Almost at that same moment, the French Senate passed the “the most artist-friendly AI copyright bill in the world.”

It totally blocks tech platforms from stealing creative work for AI training. Instead of requiring artists to prove plagiarism, this new law flips the burden of proof. The assumption is that AI is always trained with the work of others, so tech companies music prove they didn’t plagiarize.

Once again, this bill passed unanimously in the Senate. Nobody took the side of the tech platforms.

This bill still has to get through the French Assembly. So expect AI companies to use every trick in the book to stop it. But they are now fighting a losing war. No politician can afford to be seen as pro-AI in the current environment.

And once this legislation passes in France, it will spread rapidly to other countries.

AI backlash is a huge national issue, but it’s also the hottest local issue right now. Across the US, more than 300 bills restricting data centers have been introduced in states and communities. At least 14 states are considering total moratoriums. And in places where politicians hesitate, the public is stepping in—putting voter initiatives on the ballot.

Silicon Valley has totally lost public support, and now will get punished brutally with legislation. But litigation will be just as painful. Tech companies are now routinely losing jury trials—they are so disliked by the public that going to trial almost always ensures a loss.

“71% think AI is moving too fast. Just 2% say it’s too slow. In other words, there are more people who think the Earth is flat than AI accelerationists.”

They will deserve every spanking they get—because they are ruthlessly force-feeding AI on an unwilling public for financial gain. And this is now obvious to every impartial observer.

Despite all this, AI advocates are still in denial—as we can see from a rash of revealing news stories from just the last few days.