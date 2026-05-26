The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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CG Karas's avatar
CG Karas
14h

My late father in law knew and played with Rollins. Pianist Errol Parker. Playing on somewhere

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Jason Chatfield's avatar
Jason Chatfield
14h

Pour one out for Rollins - knock one back for Davis.

Listening to this on repeat all day today.

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