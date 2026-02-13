It’s fitting to share this story on Friday the 13th. Even so, this is more than bad luck. It’s all coordinated, planned, and well funded.

Ignore it at your own risk.

Everything I mention below has happened in just the last 15 days. You need to be aware of it—the future is coming at you fast and hard. But the media is asleep. So most of these stories are hidden from view.

Read on, and ask yourself: Is this the future we want?

We still have some chance to act, but soon it may be too late.

Please support my work—by taking out a premium subscription (just $6 per month).

All this has happened in just the last 15 days…

On February 9, the head of AI safety at Anthropic resigned unexpectedly, warning people that “the world is in peril.”

Two days later, a researcher at rival company Open AI announced her resignation in a an article in the New York Times. She expressed dismay that her former employer was taking steps that have “potential for manipulating users in ways we don’t have the tools to understand, let alone prevent.”

In late January, a social networking site for AI agents was launched. One of the first things the AI agents did was create their own religion.

On that same site, AI agents discussed the need for ways of communicating in secrecy, so humans can’t listen.

According to forecasting site Polymarket, it’s likely that AI agents will begin suing human beings before the end of this month.

On February 12, Anthropic announced that it had just raised another $30 billion from an impressive list of investors, and bragged about unleashing AI agents on the world.

That same day, a software engineer shared the first known example of an AI agent trying to destroy a person’s career.