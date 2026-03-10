AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood dropped a video today—just in time for the Academy Awards. And it’s cringe on steroids.

That’s not just my opinion. It’s everybody’s opinion. I haven’t seen this kind of reaction since Frank Ocean sang about Forrest Gump at Coachella. I want to be fair. But this video deserves the total hosing it’s getting online.

The lyrics are shamefully self-serving—a sort of Internationale for venture capitalists, extolling the great future of AI. The music sounds as if it were AI generated, and of course it probably was. The video not only looks fake, but creepy too—Tilly has a seasick smile and her nausea is palpably felt by the viewer.

Maybe she’s already figured out that she’s on a sinking ship. Or, rather, a sinking pink flamingo dropping through the clouds.

There is some entertainment here. But you can only find it in the comments: