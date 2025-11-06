I recently received an email from a young man. Here is part of it:

I want to share a report from someone living inside Gen Z: many of us are worried—some even petrified—about the future. Few of my peers feel able to envision a tangible future with prospects like our grandparents had…. We know that something isn’t right; and are willing to do something about it. Despite what billionaires and CEOs may have planned for us, we remain hungry for change and determined to build a future that feels more meaningful—for ourselves and for those who come after us. That leads to the question I’d love to have your input on: How can Gen Zers (like myself) engage more intentionally with the world around us? And what traps should we avoid as we navigate the times ahead that feel increasingly dictated by the Zuckerbergs and Musks of the world?

This is such a sad story to hear. But it makes me even sadder when I realize that millions of young people feel this way.

I fear that all of us are letting them down. But the richest and most powerful people in the world are doing the most to destroy their future.

They are force-feeding AI technology on a resistant public, destroying jobs and lives—just to bring more profits back to their already cash-filled bank accounts. They promote screen and app addiction, and for the exact same reason. They want to get richer and richer, and if that requires a scorched earth approach where human connection is leveled, so be it.

But you don’t have to play by their rules. You can liberate yourself—just by doing a few things.

Cultivate time away from screens.

I’ve recently started meditating every evening. At first it was hard—my mind wanders instead of being present in the moment. And as soon as you start worrying or problem-solving, you’ve lost all the benefit of the meditation.

But my mind’s desire for constant stimulation and dopamine hits also made me resist this immersion in quiet time and tranquil contemplation. I had to go through a psychic re-set. I needed to slow down and nurture an inner peace that was always there waiting for me, but had become lost in all the noise.

But over the course of days and weeks, I found a sweet serenity in meditation that no app or web platform can match.

But meditation isn’t the only way to find this bliss. There are many other activities that can get you into the flow state. Music-making can do this. Sports can do this. Hundreds of hobbies—from crocheting to kayaking—can do this.

Put away the digital device, and find the activity that brings you joy. Along the way you will be re-calibrating your mind and body, breaking out of dopamine addiction, and enriching your soul.

Connect with people in the flesh—it’s easier than you think.

I live in a semi-rural neighborhood—sometimes I think there are more deer than people on my street. But even out here in nowhere land, there are hundreds of clubs, social groups, public classes, organized activities, reading groups, and free events happening every week.

The world of real people is inviting your participation. It’s asking for you, and you just haven’t noticed yet.

You will be surprised what doors open for you when you go out into the world. Some of my best job opportunities came to me because I showed up and volunteered, working for free. The people in charge saw what I could do, and decided to start paying me. Many of my closest personal relationships began in the same way.

Just by showing up you set something in motion. This is how the real world works—take advantage of it.

Cultivate the new skills that will be rewarded in the future.

Not long ago, young people were told: “Learn to code.” That’s not working so well now. The first wave of AI is destroying the workaday tech jobs—perhaps there’s some karma in that.

But it also makes sense. When Dr. Frankenstein makes the monster, he’s usually the first victim.

So forget coding, and develop the real skills that we need now—and they are ones that no machine can take away from you.

I’m talking about

dealing with people compassionately;

paying attention to what’s happening around you;

undertaking tasks with care and personal commitment;

nurturing your moral compass;

accepting responsibility and doing the right thing;

exercising wise judgement based on good values;

demonstrating a strong character that inspires trust.

No app will do that for you.

Maybe you can’t get a college degree in those things. But you can build a successful vocation—and a happy life—around them. They are invaluable skills, especially in the face of the degraded bot-built internment camps getting constructed right now.

Seek out connections with places, nurturing your love of the natural world.

I’m fortunate that I can experience the beauty of nature near my home. But almost every city has some parks and open spaces, or at least some trees and greenery.

Don’t take these things for granted. That’s what most people do—they walk by and hardly notice the beauty that surrounds them.

I’ve been like that in the past—probably because I grew up as a city kid. But as I’ve cultivated mindfulness, I’ve found that I’m drawn more and more to the natural world. And I don’t need much—just a few trees and bushes, and even better a bird or two—and I can tap into the joy of the created universe.

Sure, go plan a trip to the Grand Canyon or Yosemite. But I bet there’s something nearer at hand that will bring you delight—if you’re willing to slow down enough to notice it.

You can still use the Internet—but do it purposefully, not as someone else’s pawn.

I’m often critical of tech, but I also earn my living from a digital platform. So I need to make wise decisions about how I spend my time on the web.

This means that I avoid some platforms completely—especially ones that try to manipulate me or invade my privacy or promote bad behavior. I try to align my online activities with my core values and life goals.

The goal is to make the Internet serve you, and not end up as a scroll-and-swipe zombie serving the Internet and its overseers.

Encourage others to join you on this journey.

You are not alone. Millions of people are fed up with screen-staring and the app-driven life. They want to find an exit, and are responsive to those who will show the way.

It’s a real movement and it’s growing.

So bring people along on your journey. That might even be part of your new vocation.