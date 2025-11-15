The Honest Broker

John Skipp's avatar
John Skipp
6h

And, of course, the greatest bass player in the world winds up beaten to death by a bouncer outside a club where he used to play. Just heartbreaking shit. But god, did his notes sing to Heaven.

Scott Kirkpatrick's avatar
Scott Kirkpatrick
4h

So, while we are submitting our Jaco tales, I must offer this little ditty. Jaco and I went to high school together and sat behind one another in Spanish class. Aside from learning the minimal amount of Spanish to graduate, we would pass handwritten drawings back and forth to one another of drum sets and other musical things. (Before he broke his wrist and switched to bass, he was a drummer – this was in 1967). He loved R&B music and listened all the time to Rockin’ Big Daddy radio (WRBD AM-1470). These were his roots as most everyone knows. In class one day, he passed a drawing he made of the Rockin’ Big Daddy Sax-playing Gator logo for the station. It was drawn on a piece of paper approximately 3” square and done in colored pencils. I thought it was pretty cool, so I folded it up and put it in my wallet. We kept in touch for the next few years and would see each other from time to time playing in local bands in Ft. Lauderdale and Miami.

Meanwhile, I still had the Rockin’ Big Daddy drawing folded up in my wallet. Why? I don’t know but it was just a keepsake that I dug. I kept forgetting to show it to him when we ran into each other.

In 1972, prior to his gig with Wayne Cochran and the C.C. Riders, he recruited me to join the Tommy Strand and the Upper Hand soul band. Tommy was set to open for Wayne’s band later in the year and Jaco wanted a chance for Wayne to see him play in hopes of getting the gig. Jaco always wanted me to provide a basic 2 & 4 backbeat which would allow him to demonstrate his other-worldly playing. After he got that gig, we continued to stay in touch during his solo debut album, then the Weather Report Heavy Weather record. By chance one day in 1978 I ran into him in the parking lot of The Musicians Exchange in Ft. Lauderdale. Big hugs and laughs and then I said “Man, I’ve got to show you something.” I pulled the Rockin’ Big Daddy drawing out of my wallet and he flipped out. He couldn’t believe I saved this drawing for 11 years. He asked if he could have it and of course, I gave it to him.

The next time I saw him was in 1981 at his second album’s release party (Word of Mouth). He had graciously invited all his South Florida musician friends to his house in Deerfield Beach, Florida to celebrate. He had a grand piano in his living room and as I waltzed over to it, what do I see laminated into the paint on the wall next to the piano? The Rockin’ Big Daddy drawing which still had the fold marks from being in my wallet. Yes, my turn to flip out!

